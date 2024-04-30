‘Never Knew You Were Daft Headed, You Will Be Taught A Lesson’ – Isreal DMW Blasts Wizkid

Israel DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian award-winning singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has weighed in on the social media fight between Grammy-awarding singer, Wizkid and his boss.

Naija News reported that a simmering rivalry between Wizkid and Davido had flared up on Monday, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The episode unfolded when Wizkid released a video that seemed to mock Davido, sparking an intense exchange of words between the two stars.

The feud escalated rapidly when Davido responded to Wizkid’s post with a sharp comment on the X platform.

“Dem no know ur gbedu [music] again,” Davido tweeted, suggesting that Wizkid’s music was losing favour with fans.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Israel DMW slammed Wizkid, describing him as a daft human being, who is jealous of Davido’s successes.

He also urged Wizkod to retire from music if he is tired instead of throwing tantrums.

He wrote, “I used to like everything about you, thinking you’re a human being. I never knew you were a fully daft-headed human being. Why this continuous jealousy and hatredness? Did Og stop you from releasing your own back-to-back sweet hits? He has never in any time said anything bad of you at all.

“You just keep hating him for nothing sake. Retire from music if you ‘re fed up. Resign honourably. Who the hell are you? You’re just small dwarf. You will be tough a lesson if you are not careful. You’re an idiot. A whole Don Baba? Na your mate? Ugbeowagbbon. Usaloa.[sic]”