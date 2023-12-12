Tinubu Govt Warns Nigerians Over Fake Appointments

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has asked Nigerians to be wary of fake appointments circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Segun Imohiosen, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said there are purported fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

He refuted information circulating on social media and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

Akume advised the general public to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts and disregard such information being peddled around.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to the purported fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

“The SGF described as false the information circulating on social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

“The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; *Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; [email protected]*, among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.

“Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via osgf.gov.ng and [email protected].

“In view of the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law.”