Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Three NUPRC Executive Commissioners, 19 NPC Commissioners

President Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of some appointees.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made this known while reading the letter on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

Akapbio said President Tinubu is seeking the confirmation of the appointment of three Executive Commissioners of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and 19 Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Those appointed are

1) Bashir Indabawa — NW — Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management

(2) Enorense Amadasu — SS — Executive Commissioner, Development & Production

(3) Babajide Fasina — SW — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adopted a motion pledging donation of the December salary of 109 Senators to survivors and families of victims of the drone misfire in Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Story continues below advertisement



The lawmakers also observe a minute silence in honour of those killed in the accidental bombing.