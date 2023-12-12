N35,000 Wage: Tighten Your Belt, Workers Are Not Ready To Listen To Excuses- TUC Tells Government

The Trade Union Congress ( TUC ) has asked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to tighten its belt as Nigerians are not ready to listen to excuses.

Issuing this warning amid reports that workers had only gotten a one-month payment that was meant for September, and reports that only a few workers had been paid for the second time, the TUC President Festus Osifo, urged the Tinubu-led federal government to pay with immediate, all federal civil servants their ₦35,000 wage award as agreed during a meeting that was held following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Osifo during a press briefing on Tuesday, cautioned the Federal Capital Territory Minister and the 36 state governors to “tighten their belt in assuaging the plight of workers” caused by the loss of gasoline subsidies in order to prevent a new crisis in the nation.

The TUC chairman said, “On the issue of the wage award, it is on record that the payment has been made just once for September, but as it is now, our members in the federal civil service have not been paid the ₦35,000 wage award since October. We wish to call on the government to fastrack all the payments now. We learnt that they’re putting some things in place to ensure the payment, but people are not ready to listen to excuses.

“We demand that they immediately pay this ₦35,000 wage award to the bank accounts of the federal civil servants without excuses.

“We want the government to tighten their belts, governments at all levels – the Federal Government, the state and local governments because a situation where they are asking Nigerians to keep tightening their belt and they (government officials) are living in affluence is not acceptable.”