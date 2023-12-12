Shun Childish Politicians Demonising INEC After Losing Elections – Yakubu Warns New RECs

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has advised newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to shun ‘childish’ politicians that demonize the electoral body after losing elections.

He asserted that some politicians who are sore losers blame INEC and attempt to deligitimise the electoral processes when they lose elections.

Yakubu stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with RECs at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The INEC boss explained that conducting elections is a huge responsibility and sacred duty.

“I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms,” Yakubu told the new RECs.

Instead, he asked them to maintain INEC’s tradition of consulting with stakeholders like political parties, civil society groups, media, traditional rulers, religious bodies and security agencies.

Yakubu further charged the new RECs to always be firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all parties, warning that they must operate within the limits of their delegated powers and responsibilities.

The newly deployed RECs are:

Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa – Kebbi

Abubakar Ma’aji Ahmed – Borno

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha – Edo

Ehimeakhe Shaka Isah – Akwa Ibom

Mal. Aminu Idris – Kaduna

Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar – Kwara

Mrs Oluwatoyin O. Babalola – Ondo

Olubunmi O. Omoseyindemi – Ekiti

Shehu L. Wahab – Nasarawa