Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 25th November, 2023

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as duly elected Governor of Kaduna State.

In ruling on Friday, a three-man panel of justices dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, against the election victory of Governor Sani.

The appeal court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units of four local government areas (LGAs) where the exercise was deemed inconclusive.

It stated that a key witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the tribunal hearing merely gave hearsay evidence as he was not present when the malpractices he alleged happened.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the political crisis in Rivers State.

While speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Friday, Wike said the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, was trying to create a political crisis for himself.

The Minister further stated that he put many things in place to aid Fubara’s political career, but he seems to be an ingrate.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State has affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as the duly elected Governor of Ebonyi State.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-man panel said the appeal filed by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked merit.

Recall that the Ebonyi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has affirmed the election of Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC)as the governor of the South Eastern state.

Nwifuru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election, polled 199, 131 votes to defeat Odii, who secured 80, 191 votes. While Bernard Odoh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), came a distant third with 52, 189 votes.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received Kogi State Governor-elect Usman Ododo and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Naija News reports that the duo met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu congratulated Ododo on his election and Uzodimma on his re-election for a second term of four years.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday affirmed Nasir Idris as the duly elected Governor of Kebbi State.

The Appeal Court in its ruling, affirmed the victory of Idris who contested the March 18 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports the Court of Appeal by its ruling, threw out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

The appellate court held that the petitioner could not substantiate their allegations of forgery and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State on Friday, affirmed the victory of Umo Eno as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The court in its ruling dismissed the appeals filed by the candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Eno.

Naija News recalls earlier in November, the Appeal Court also dismissed the petition filed by Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party (AP) against Governor Eno.

The three-member panel led by Justice Tani Hassan, said that the findings of the governorship election petition tribunal were valid and unassailable.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, of disobeying President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to Wike, Fubara disobeyed the directive from Tinubu and Shettima to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

The former governor of Rivers State made this allegation in a media chat on Friday.

Wike further stated that Fubara destroyed the political structure that made him governor.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly waded into the feud between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recall that prominent elders and traditional rulers in the state had appealed to President Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis to avert looming anarchy.

The President has listened to the appeal by the leaders of thoughts in the South West state and has invited members of the Ondo Assembly to Abuja on Friday.

Speaking with The Nation, Ondo Speaker, Oladiji Olamide, confirmed the meeting with President Tinubu and said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

The political fate of the Minister of Labour and Employment and Senator-elect Simon Lalong will be decided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was learned last night that the President would decide if Lalong remains in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) or quit for the Senate.

Recall that Lalong on Thursday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna as Senator-elect for Plateau South.

Lalong got the Certificate of Return, which was withdrawn from his opponent in the February 20 election, Air Vice Marshall Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the order of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Omawunmi, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, says she is ready for the DNA test, which the father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, is requesting.

Naija News reports that the latest development was disclosed by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, during an Instagram live session on Thursday.

Recall that earlier this week, a Police source had disclosed that the Lagos State Police Command had told Mohbad’s father to pick up the late singer’s corpse at the mortuary, but he refused.

According to the source, Mohbad’s father is demanding that a DNA test should be conducted before the burial, which he said was a family problem.

