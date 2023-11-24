‘Fubara Disobeyed Tinubu And Shettima, Destroyed Political Structure In Three Weeks’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, of disobeying President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to Wike, Fubara disobeyed the directive from Tinubu and Shettima to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

The former governor of Rivers State made this allegation in a media chat on Friday.

Wike further stated that Fubara destroyed the political structure that made him governor.

He said, “We never knew that it will take you three months to scatter the political structure that picked you up. What is painful is seeing these propaganda and lies that I was angry. Did he (Fubara) buy form? Be grateful in your life in all circumstances.

“I will not allow anybody to crumble our political structure. I told him if you do this ring-road your second tenure would be assured, I took him to Germany to meet Julius Berger and they promised to do the road in three years which is the year leading to election. I told him if you do this road nobody will challenge you in Rivers State.

“Anything that will make me disrespect Mr President count me out, he disobeyed the President, disobeyed the Vice President. When the law speaks, thuggery, militancy, and ethnicity will run away.”