Appeal Court Takes Decision On Status Of Nasir Idris As Kebbi State Governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday affirmed Nasir Idris as the duly elected Governor of Kebbi State.

The Appeal Court in its ruling, affirmed the victory of Idris who contested the March 18 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports the Court of Appeal by its ruling, threw out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

The appellate court held that the petitioner could not substantiate their allegations of forgery and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Justice Uzo Ndukwe-Anyannwu, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the five issues, identified for determination, against the appellants and dismissed the matter for lack of merit.

She further held that the allegations of forgery of testimonial made by the appellants against the Deputy Governor of the State, Abubakar Umar were unproven.

Justice Ndukwe-Anyannwu equally held that the tribunal was right to have held that Umar attended the secondary school he claimed to have attended.

She said there was sufficient evidence to show that Umar attended the Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto.

Justice Ndukwe-Anyannwu proceeded to affirm the earlier judgment of the state governorship election petition tribunal which dismissed the appellants’ petition and upheld the election of Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state.