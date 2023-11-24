‘I Don’t Like Ingrates’ – Wike Fires Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the political crisis in Rivers State.

While speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Friday, Wike said the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, was trying to create a political crisis for himself.

The Minister further stated that he put many things in place to aid Fubara’s political career, but he seems to be an ingrate.

Wike said, “Let me tell you — I don’t like ingrates. I can’t stand it. What is happening now (in Rivers) is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’ If you haven’t given a manpower and money, then you don’t know the person.

“However, I’m not worried because I am a politician. I know what other states are suffering because of debt. But go (to Rivers) and check if I had liabilities, the records are there.

“I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his hundred days, then politics came in. We are just starting. God gave you something, you are now importing crisis.

“God gave this (power) on a platter of gold, no crisis. The federal government is not fighting you, nobody at home is fighting you. You are the one trying to create a crisis for yourself.

“What kind of system is that? Who does that? Only ingrates that (it) is in their blood that will support what is happening there (in Rivers). Only those who are natural ingrate.”

Wike, the immediate former governor of Rivers and Fabura, his successor, have been at loggerheads over the control of the political structure in the state.