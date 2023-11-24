Appeal Court Upholds Nwifuru’s Election As Ebonyi Governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State has affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as the duly elected Governor of Ebonyi State.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-man panel said the appeal filed by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked merit.

Recall that the Ebonyi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has affirmed the election of Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC)as the governor of the South Eastern state.

Nwifuru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election, polled 199, 131 votes to defeat Odii, who secured 80, 191 votes. While Bernard Odoh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), came a distant third with 52, 189 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election outcome, Odoh and APGA filed the petition marked EPT/EB/GOV/01/2023 against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nwifuru and the APC.

They contended that the APC illegally nominated Nwifuru because he was still a member of the PDP as the speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly at the time of his nomination as his party’s flagbearer.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Odoh and APGA on the ground that they lacked locus standi to challenge Nwifuru’s electoral victory.

The three-member panel led by Lekan Ogunmoye held that the issue raised by the petitioners was an internal affair of the APC.

The tribunal also held that APGA failed to appeal a federal high court judgement, which confirmed the Nwifuru’s defection from PDP to APC.