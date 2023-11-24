Video: Mobad’s Wife Confirms Readiness For DNA Test, Gives Conditions

Omawunmi, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, says she is ready for the DNA test, which the father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, is requesting.

Naija News reports that the latest development was disclosed by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, during an Instagram live session on Thursday.

Recall that earlier this week, a Police source had disclosed that the Lagos State Police Command had told Mohbad’s father to pick up the late singer’s corpse at the mortuary, but he refused.

According to the source, Mohbad’s father is demanding that a DNA test should be conducted before the burial, which he said was a family problem.

However, Iyabo Ojo, while responding to Mohbad’s aunt, who called her out during the week over interference in the singer’s family issue, said she spoke to Wunmi on the request for a DNA test.

According to the movie star, nobody, including Mobad’s father’s lawyer, had contacted Wunmi or her lawyer to bring her seven-month-old son, Liam, to carry out the DNA test.

Iyabo Ojo, who spoke in Yoruba, said Wunmi also disclosed that she is ready for the DNA test at any time if those calling for it are ready to pay, adding that it must be conducted in Nigeria and abroad.