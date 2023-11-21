Police Speak On Release Of Mohbad’s Autopsy Report, Gives Fresh Directives To Late Singer’s Family

The Lagos State Police Command has said the autopsy report of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, conducted about two months ago has not been given to them.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Nigerian artiste and close friend of the singer, Bella Shmurda, appealed to the Police to release the remains of Mohbad for a befitting burial.

Taking to his X account during the weekend, Bella expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in the release of Mohbad’s corpse, which had been held for autopsy for the past two months.

Bella queried the Police and requested the prompt disclosure of the autopsy results.

He wrote, “It’s been over two months since Mohbad died, and his body was taken in for autopsy but yet no result, which is fine, but please release his body. That boy needs a befitting burial and to go to rest finally. Naija Police, what’s going on? We need an answer here: where is the result? Where is his body?”

Recall that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had disclosed in September that the autopsy had been concluded and the Police were awaiting the result.

However, today, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, makes it two months since the corpse of the late Mohbad was exhumed, and an autopsy commenced to unravel the cause of the singer’s controversial death.

In an interview with PUNCH on Monday, Hundeyin debunked reports of receiving a copy of Mohbad’s autopsy result.

Hundeyin further said the singer’s family lawyer could write to the pathologists to release the autopsy result, or it would be independently given to the Police when it is ready.

He said, “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready, it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially – that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours, we work with facts.”