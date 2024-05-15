Breaking: Rivers Commissioner For Housing Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu, has tendered his resignation from Governor Sim Fubara’s cabinet.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after the Rivers Commissioner for Education, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, resigned as a member of the State Executive Council on Wednesday.

Mmom, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, cited a toxic work environment as the reason for his resignation.

Similarly, Worlu, the second commissioner to resign from the state cabinet today, tendered his resignation in a letter dated May 15 and directed to Governor Fubara through the office of the secretary to the state government.

Meanwhile, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze C. Eze has stated that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara is not fighting with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He argued that Wike did not make Fubara the governor of Rivers State, adding that he (Wike) was simply a tool used by God.

Eze praised President Bola Tinubu for distancing himself from the crisis in the state.

The APC chieftain argued that those calling Fubara an ingrate are not aware of who the Rivers governor truly is.