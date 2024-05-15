Fubara Has Legal Power To Probe Wike’s Govt – Shittu

A Senior Nigerian Advocate, Wahab Shittu, has said the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has the legal power to probe the government of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reported that Fubara had announced his administration’s plan to establish a panel to investigate Wike’s government.

The governor announced on Monday after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the Attorney-General shortly after the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was screened and confirmed by the factional Speaker of the House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo.

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward, no matter how hurtful they would seem.

However, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Shittu stated that the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act and the Nigerian Constitution empower Fubara to investigate any government, including that of Wike.

He said, “If you look at the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act (Section 1), the governor of Rivers State has powers to probe the former governor.”

Meanwhile, Siminalayi Fubara has disclosed that he inherited a huge debt burden from the Nyesom Wike administration.

Fubara made the revelation on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road in the Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The governor claimed that most of the projects commissioned in the state under the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were not fully funded.

He said the contractors who handled the affected projects are returning for outstanding payments.

Governor Fubara, who did not give an estimate of the debt, said he is now compelled to speak out after being pushed by his detractors.

The governor expressed his intension to appear for project commissioning project with “white paper” detailing project funding.

Governor Fubara clarified that his administration has not engaged in conflicts with the federal government, saying it has instead received support, although challenges persist due to the interest of an insider.