Tinubu Receives Kogi Governor-elect, Gov Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, Others [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received Kogi State Governor-elect Usman Ododo and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Naija News reports that the duo met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu congratulated Ododo on his election and Uzodimma on his re-election for a second term of four years.

Recall that Ododo had defeated Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi Gubernatorial election. Uzodimma defeated Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party in the Imo State Governorship election.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives Governor's Elect of Kogi and Imo State, Governor Hope Udozinma, and Usman Ododo at the state house. pic.twitter.com/Rla3Pumj9e — Office of the SA on Social Media to PBAT🇳🇬 (@Dolusegun16) November 24, 2023

