Tinubu Wades Into Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Feud

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly waded into the feud between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recall that prominent elders and traditional rulers in the state had appealed to President Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis to avert looming anarchy.

The President has listened to the appeal by the leaders of thoughts in the South West state and has invited members of the Ondo Assembly to Abuja on Friday.

Speaking with The Nation, Ondo Speaker, Oladiji Olamide, confirmed the meeting with President Tinubu and said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

Oladiji said the scheduled Friday’s plenary was to declare Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor and not to declare Akeredolu as incapacitated.

The speaker stated that the meeting with President Tinubu would be held on Friday afternoon.

He said: “Our sitting was to declare Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor. The Governor is still alive.”

However, the Ondo Assembly has been divided with 11 lawmakers now in support of Aiyedatiwa and the legislators were reached out to by some forces outside the state.

It was gathered that a sitting of the lawmakers scheduled for Friday was said to have been pushed by the 11 lawmakers.

A lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that the sitting was part of the plans hatched in Abuja with the 11 lawmakers to declare Governor Akeredolu incapacitated and declare Aiyedatiwa Governor.