Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 13th September, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital, after a week away from the country.

Naija News reports that the president had embarked on a working visit to New Delhi in India for the G20 Summit and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a diplomatic intervention.

While in UAE, the Nigerian leader met with his counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and finalised a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government has inaugurated the first cargo movement from the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, inaugurated the cargo movement during his first official tour of the rail corridor on Tuesday.

Alkali kicked off the tour at the Ebute Meta station before proceeding to Apapa for the launch, then travelled to Ibadan using the 157 km rail corridor.

Three coaches of 30 wagons were loaded as the inaugural freight movement was kicked off.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it would start with three coaches per day with its Managing Director (MD) noting that the corporation had the capacity to scale up the numbers.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the sacking of the media team attached to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday titled: ‘Government House Media Team Rejigged’ and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde.

The Governor stated that all media aides seconded to the office of the deputy Governor have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

The statement added that they are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

Former Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need to appoint him as a Minister before he can serve in the present administration.

Speaking to the newsmen at the Lagos State University, Ojo, on Tuesday, Fashola claimed that the Tinubu administration is birthing the next generation of leaders.

The former Minister, who served Tinubu as Chief of Staff when the President was governor of Lagos State, pointed out that he doesn’t need an official role at the federal level.

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awoniyi’s defection to the party is coming ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Naija News learnt that Awoniyi was officially received into the APC at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He served as Deputy Governor of Kogi State from 2011 to 2015 during Idris Wada’s administration.

Awoniyi commended the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for exceeding expectations amidst the complexities and challenges of Kogi politics.

Nigerian journalist, Laolu Akande, a former senior special adviser to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to openly admit that the country’s electoral process is flawed and requires fixing.

Recall that the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua once admitted that the electoral process that brought him to office was flawed.

Speaking on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily, Akande said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to keep to its promise to Nigerians that the results of the 2023 election would be uploaded on the IREV.

He noted that while INEC has explained to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and justices that the decision to upload election results on IREV was a promise and not law, Tinubu should condemn the poor job done by the electoral umpire.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate payment of insurance entitlements owed to families of officers and soldiers who died while fighting for the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, at the opening of the Combined Second and Third Quarters COAS Conference, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lagbaja disclosed that the welfare of troops and their families was of paramount importance and pledged to consolidate all existing welfare arrangements to enhance the well-being of troops and their families to keep them focused on their tasks.

The army chief revealed that Tinubu directed that all pending insurance payments owed to the families were paid without delay.

The COAS urged army personnel to continue to work with other security agencies to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

The Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the only election that had been conducted and no one contested in court since 1999 was the 2015 election.

He stated that former President, Goodluck Jonathan despite being a sitting President accepted defeat and congratulated Muhammadu Buhari who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time.

Baba-Ahmed further stated that Nigeria’s Democracy would have grown if elections were clear in terms of votes and politicians were willing to concede defeat.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV news, he said, “There will always be people who will not be happy, The only election since 1999 that I know was conducted, results announced and the next day everybody moved on was in 2015.”

Former presidential media aide and immediate past chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie has called for the interrogation of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi by security operatives.

According to Onochie, Obi has been instigating youths to violence after losing the 2023 presidential election.

She therefore called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to invite and grill the former Anambra State Governor.

On Tuesday, Onochie took to her account on X (formerly Twitter), where she shared a video of Obi and accused him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of instigating Nigerian youths to violence and also trying to use strikes to cripple the country through the labour unions.

She further accused Obi of leading some ‘brainless’ followers to push for a violent change of government because he wants to be declared winner of the 2023 presidential election at all costs.

President Bola Tinubu-led government on Tuesday confirmed that Nigerian government officials and those of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are finalising agreements on visa ban lift.

This is coming after President Tinubu met with Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his UAE counterpart.

The meeting aimed to resolve the diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

UAE authorities had suspended visa issuance to Nigerians in October last year, while Etihad and Emirates, its leading airlines, also suspended flights to Nigeria.

The developments affected the activities of Nigerians who were regular visitors to the Middle Eastern country for business, tourism and leisure.

While Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale announced in a statement released on Monday that the meeting with the UAE authorities was fruitful.

Adding that the ban was lifted immediately, while both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines were to immediately resume.

The Presidential spokesman on Tuesday provided further clarification on the issue, Ngelale said, “Given the agreement struck between the two Heads of State, there is a need to allow cabinet officials from both sides to work out the finer details and finalize the cross-sectoral agreements. Everyone can now allow the process to work itself out organically, devoid of speculation.”

