Tinubu Should Admit Like Yar’Adua That Electoral Process Is Flawed – Osinbajo’s Aide

Nigerian journalist, Laolu Akande, a former senior special adviser to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to openly admit that the country’s electoral process is flawed and requires fixing.

Recall that the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua once admitted that the electoral process that brought him to office was flawed.

Speaking on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily, Akande said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to keep to its promise to Nigerians that the results of the 2023 election would be uploaded on the IREV.

He noted that while INEC has explained to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and justices that the decision to upload election results on IREV was a promise and not law, Tinubu should condemn the poor job done by the electoral umpire.

He said, “INEC has been able to explain to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, justices that look, we are not compelled by the law to transmit the results because it was only a promise and not a law.

“The President himself, at the end of the day, ought to also come out, just like President Yar’Adua did, to say, look, I understand that we have to fix the electoral process, and I think a lot of what we should do at the end of the day is to come back and look at the reforms.”