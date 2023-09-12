‘Some Have To Move On’ – Fashola Speaks On Tinubu Appointing Him As Minister

Former Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need to appoint him as a Minister before he can serve in the present administration.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Lagos State University, Ojo, on Tuesday, Fashola claimed that the Tinubu administration is birthing the next generation of leaders.

The former Minister, who served Tinubu as Chief of Staff when the President was governor of Lagos State, pointed out that he doesn’t need an official role at the federal level.

He said, “I do not need a title to serve. The president can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state which he has done that.

“There are just enough places in parastatals, they are doing that; we are estimated to be 200 million, so there are not enough offices to take everybody.

“All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve.

“The biggest title you need is that of being citizen and play our role; we are also talking about the next generation.

”If some do not move on, where is the place for the next batch?”