Presidency Gives Update On UAE Visa Ban Lift

President Bola Tinubu-led government on Tuesday confirmed that Nigerian government officials and those of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are finalising agreements on visa ban lift.

This is coming after President Tinubu met with Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his UAE counterpart.

The meeting aimed to resolve the diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

UAE authorities had suspended visa issuance to Nigerians in October last year, while Etihad and Emirates, its leading airlines, also suspended flights to Nigeria.

The developments affected the activities of Nigerians who were regular visitors to the Middle Eastern country for business, tourism and leisure.

While Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale announced in a statement released on Monday that the meeting with the UAE authorities was fruitful.

Adding that the ban was lifted immediately, while both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines were to immediately resume.

The Presidential spokesman on Tuesday provided further clarification on the issue, Ngelale said, “Given the agreement struck between the two Heads of State, there is a need to allow cabinet officials from both sides to work out the finer details and finalize the cross-sectoral agreements. Everyone can now allow the process to work itself out organically, devoid of speculation.”