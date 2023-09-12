‘The Only Election Conducted And Everyone Moved On The Next Day Was In 2015’ – Baba-Ahmed

The Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the only election that had been conducted and no one contested in court since 1999 was the 2015 election.

He stated that former President, Goodluck Jonathan despite being a sitting President accepted defeat and congratulated Muhammadu Buhari who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time.

Baba-Ahmed further stated that Nigeria’s Democracy would have grown if elections were clear in terms of votes and politicians were willing to concede defeat.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV news, he said, “There will always be people who will not be happy, The only election since 1999 that I know was conducted, results announced and the next day everybody moved on was in 2015.

“Few things happened perhaps behind the scenes. But basically, you have a sitting President who was defeated, he called his contestant and said Congratulations, you have won.

“He called his small circle and said, Let’s give up guys. He calls his party and says, as far as I’m anxious, we have lost an election.

“Lawyers lost a lot of money and we don’t have a lot of noise making, it was clear. If we can have elections that are that clear in terms of votes cast and politicians willing to concede it will be great.

“Nigeria’s democracy will have grown far beyond anything else. Because we are locked inside this democratic process, getting out of it is not even an option.

“And if we cannot grow from experience and from being tested, then how does it improve.”