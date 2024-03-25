Jonathan Was Not A Weak President, He Did Not Want To Hurt People – Ex-Minister, Abdullahi

A former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Bolaji Abdullahi has said that former president, Goodluck Jonathan was a victim of politics being played by politicians around him.

He insisted that the former Nigerian leader was not a weak and clueless president.

The former minister shared his thoughts at the weekend, during the unveiling of his book: “On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria,” in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Abdullahi said that Jonathan took action to save Nigeria from bloodshed after he lost his seat at the 2015 presidential election.

He said the former president never ruled as a dictator, adding that he obeyed the constitution in his leadership.

Abdullahi opined that Jonathan did not want to hurt people and that is why some individuals thought he was weak.

He said: “Definitely President Jonathan was not weak nor clueless from my experience. Most important thing I know about him is that he is very patriotic, but as a patriot he is also some one who is careful about how he uses power.

“Jonathan understands the enormity of the power of the president and he used to say that if the president of Nigeria uses 30 percent of his disposal he would become a dictator.

“So, he is some one who is careful and also reluctant to hurt people. Because of his reluctance to hurt people, it is possible that some one would integrate it as weakness. Some of the things that he did at the time that people regarded him as clueless, some other people have done the same thing or even worse.

“I think he was a victim of that kind of politics of that time. I think if he had been president of this time, he would probably have had a different approach.”