Just In: Invite Peter Obi For Questioning, Heavens Will Not Fall – Lauretta Onochie Tells DSS, Police

Former presidential media aide and immediate past chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie has called for the interrogation of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi by security operatives.

According to Onochie, Obi has been instigating youths to violence after losing the 2023 presidential election.

She therefore called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to invite and grill the former Anambra State Governor.

On Tuesday, Onochie took to her account on X (formerly Twitter), where she shared a video of Obi and accused him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of instigating Nigerian youths to violence and also trying to use strikes to cripple the country through the labour unions.

She further accused Obi of leading some ‘brainless’ followers to push for a violent change of government because he wants to be declared winner of the 2023 presidential election at all costs.

She wrote: “Attn: @OfficialDSSNG, @PoliceNG

“I think it’s high time you pulled in this clown.

“He did the right thing by seeking power through the ballot box. That’s legal!

“He managed to win some and lost the most. Fair enough!

“Then, his running mate and other unpatriotic Angry Birds, began to instigate our youth to violence.

“But our Noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them, because sensible youth in Nigeria, are more in number than his headless mob.

“Knowing he had no leg to stand on, he allowed himself to be foolishly led to the Tribunal by #Cashactivists, to pursue issues already decided by the Supreme Court, years ago.

“Then they tried using the Labour movement to call for (WARNING?) strikes around the PEPT judgement day. It failed woefully. Kudos to our youth population!

“This man, @PeterObi, continues to instigate his headless and consequently, brainless followers to a violent change of government. I have never seen a more desperate individual.

“There’s something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!

“I think it’s high time he was pulled in to answer a few questions. Nigerians want to know why Peter Obi, is this desperate.

“Pull him in, heavens will not fall

“God bless Nigeria.”