BREAKING: Just Like Obaseki, Akeredolu Sacks Deputy’s Media Aides

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the sacking of the media team attached to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday titled: ‘Government House Media Team Rejigged’ and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde.

The Governor stated that all media aides seconded to the office of the deputy Governor have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

The statement added that they are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

‘Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu’s action follows the footstep of his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who sacked media aides to his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The announcement is coming hours after the Deputy Governor of Ondo State expressed his commitment to his principal, Governor Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement released through his media aide, Kennet Odusola-Stevenson described reports making rounds about his purported disloyalty to Akeredolu as lies.

He claimed that the allegations were aimed at causing disaffection between him and his boss.

The statement was titled, ‘The fabricated lies against the deputy governor of Ondo State: the blackmailers are at it again.’

According to the statement, the reports were spread by some faceless groups and individuals in the state to soil his image for political reasons.