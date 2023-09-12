Ondo Deputy Gov, Aiyedatiwa Speaks On His Commitment To Akeredolu

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Tuesday expressed his commitment to his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement released through his media aide, Kennet Odusola-Stevenson described reports making rounds about his purported disloyalty to Akeredolu as lies.

He claimed that the allegations were aimed at causing disaffection between him and his boss.

The statement was titled, ‘The fabricated lies against the deputy governor of Ondo State: the blackmailers are at it again.’

According to the statement, the reports were spread by some faceless groups and individuals in the state to soil his image for political reasons.

The statement read, “We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the deputy governor. However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor.

“These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out are pure fabrications, are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the deputy governor, his relationship with his boss, and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.

“Many stakeholders have commended the deputy governor for the way he handled state affairs while he was Acting Governor, despite all his detractors did to provoke him into taking drastic actions. He avoided their booby traps and they tripped on their own banana peels.”

The statement also declared that the deputy governor was in constant touch with his principal on official state matters and there was no gap between them.

It added, “Now that Mr. Governor is back and has started working, the deputy governor remains calm and committed to the duties of his office and unruffled by the lies of desperate politicians and their agents. The deputy governor remains loyal to his principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that.”