President Tinubu Arrives In Abuja From UAE [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital, after a week away from the country.

Naija News reports that the president had embarked on a working visit to New Delhi in India for the G20 Summit and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a diplomatic intervention.

While in UAE, the Nigerian leader met with his counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and finalised a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the UAE government.

Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

