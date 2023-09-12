Kogi: Ex-Deputy Gov, Awoniyi Dumps PDP For APC Ahead Of Nov Guber Poll

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awoniyi’s defection to the party is coming ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Naija News learnt that Awoniyi was officially received into the APC at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He served as Deputy Governor of Kogi State from 2011 to 2015 during Idris Wada’s administration.

Awoniyi commended the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for exceeding expectations amidst the complexities and challenges of Kogi politics.

He said, “I served as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State between 2011 and 2015. I know the state very well, and I can tell you that the current governor has done exceptionally well in terms of leadership and good governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.

“These qualities are some of the reasons I decided to join the APC and offer my support to him and the incoming administration.”

Governor Yahaya Bello, while welcoming Awoniyi, whom he described as a “big fish”, said his decision to join the APC was significant.

He stressed that Awoniyi’s move was a clear demonstration of the people’s satisfaction with his achievements and their willingness to support his leadership for the state’s success.

Bello said, “I am pleased to welcome the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arc Abayomi Awoniyi, into our party today. Awoniyi is a prominent figure who has just joined a significant movement. I am delighted with his decision to join our party, and I can assure you that the APC will do more for the people of our state.”

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Awoniyi for joining the ruling party in the state.

Ganduje claimed that the defection of politicians from opposition parties to the APC in Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership is evidence of the governor’s achievements and his ability to unite people for societal progress.

The APC National Chairman assured Awoniyi and others who had joined or planned to join the APC that they would be given equal opportunities within the party.