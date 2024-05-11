Zamfara APC Chairman Sacked

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Tukur Danfulani, has been relieved of his position by the party’s ward executive in Galadima, Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News understands that the deputy chairman, Garba Bello, and fifteen other members made the decision due to allegations of poor leadership, discrimination against party members, and diverting party activities to unauthorized individuals.

The Assistant Youth Leader of Galadima ward, Abuhuraira Ilyasu, stated that 16 out of 27 executive members signed for the dismissal of the state chairman during a meeting with journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Iliyasu said: “On behalf of the leaders of APC Galadima ward in Gusau local government, we are here today 11th May 2024 to impeach the leadership of APC Chairman in Zamfara State, Honourable Tukur Danfulani due to the bad leadership,” Ilyasu said.

“We have the list of all executive members that have signed for the impeachment of the Chairman, we have sixteen members out of 27 excos in Galadima ward.”

He urged the party’s national headquarters to acknowledge their resolutions and designate an interim chairman for the party in Zamfara, who will guide the APC in the North-West state.

Meanwhile, a former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

One of the reasons he cited for his decision was the alienation of his constituents and supporters by Governor Godwin Obaseki from the activities and programs of the PDP.

In a statement released on Friday, Okiye expressed his dissatisfaction with the insensitive statement made by PDP’s governorship candidate in Edo, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, who stated that he would continue with Obaseki’s policies, unpopular principles, and elitist programs.

The politician mentioned that there were personal reasons for his departure from the PDP. Although he did not disclose his next political move, there are indications that he may join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s standard bearer.

Naija News reports that Okiye’s resignation, dated May 10, was addressed to the Ward Three Chairman of the PDP in Arue-Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area.

Copies of the resignation were also sent to the Esan Northeast local government chairman of the PDP and the Edo chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

“On behalf of my family and supporters, I thank you and others for the opportunity given to me to serve, while in the party,” he noted.