Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 10th September, 2023

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has demanded explanations from the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on why Certified True Copies of its judgment bears the header of theBola Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

Naija News recalls there had been insinuations that the tribunal ruling was compromised in favour of President Bola Tinubu due to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team watermarks found on the copies in circulation on social media.

However, the coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) in a statement on Saturday debunked such insinuations

According to him, the judgment was not compromised, and the watermarks were only applied by the team after they got their own copies of the consolidated judgment from the Court of Appeal.

The Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is set to plunge the party into deeper crisis following a move to amend the party’s constitution and logo.

Recall that another faction of the party under the leadership of Major Agbo had expelled the presidential candidate of NNPP, Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of party campaign funds.

Kwankwaso’s expulsion was announced in a statement released on Tuesday by the NNPP’s factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq.

According to Saturday PUNCH, the Kwankwaso camp has begun subtle moves to amend the logo and constitution allegedly to weaken the grip of the party’s founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

Confirming the move to amend the NNPP’s constitution, the National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, however, denied the move was a response to the emergence of a faction within the NNPP.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 group.

Naija News earlier reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the AU was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries.

The Indian Prime Minister made this known in his opening remarks at the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.

Modi invited the AU Chairperson and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

Reacting to the development in a post via its official X handle on Saturday, Tinubu said the inclusion of AU as a permanent member of the G20 is a pivotal moment for unity and progress.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this on Saturday while addressing World leaders during Day One of the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu asserted that collaboration and cooperation among countries and regions will achieve peace and prosperity for nations and acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

Tinubu pointed out that the role to be played by the League of 20 strongest economies in forging a new and rules-based world order cannot be over-emphasized.

African Union (AU) has become a permanent member of the G-20 group, a move proposed earlier in June.

Naija News reports that this was made known at the ongoing summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries.

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union – the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was “invited international organization.”

In his opening remarks at the summit, Modi invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

The legal team of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Friday confirmed that it had received the Certified True Copies of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The same was for the legal team of the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the presidential tribunal on Wednesday had ruled out the petition filed by Atiku and Obi against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku and Obi in their reaction to the court ruling vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

According to Punch, the lead counsel to Obi, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) confirmed on the telephone that he had received a copy of the judgment.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the affirmation of the election of President Bola Tinubu by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Naija News reported that the tribunal had on Wednesday upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election and dismissed the petitions of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively.

In a statement on Saturday via his verified Facebook account, Osinbajo stated that the ruling of the tribunal was a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

He said the practice of democracy in Nigeria has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on the courts to hear their case.

Osinbajo congratulated President Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the affirmation of the electoral victory.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has distanced himself from reports alleging he petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his predecessor, Muhammed Bello for allegedly embezzling funds allocated to the FCT.

This comes after some online platforms alleged that Wike petitioned EFCC to investigate Bello for inflating contracts, approving green areas for residential buildings, and converting residential houses for commercial use.

However, Director of Press at the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, denied the allegations in a telephone conversation with the whistler on Saturday.

He described the publications as the handiwork of mischief makers plotting to malign the image of the new FCT minister.

The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to clamp down on the killers of one of its Divisional Police Officers, Bako Angbanshin, Naija News reports.

Angbanshin was brutally murdered in the Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, on Friday night, by suspected cultists.

The state Commissioner for Police in the state, Emeka Nwonyi, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed how Angbanshin was killed when he led a team of operatives to raid some criminal hideouts in the area.

Nwonyi narrated that while returning, gunmen suspected to be cultists ambushed them, and Angbanshin’s men retreated after running out of ammunition.

He explained that the late DPO sustained fatal injuries and was captured by the gunmen who took him away to murder him.

