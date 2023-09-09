Osinbajo Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Ruling

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the affirmation of the election of President Bola Tinubu by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Naija News reported that the tribunal had on Wednesday upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election and dismissed the petitions of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively.

In a statement on Saturday via his verified Facebook account, Osinbajo stated that the ruling of the tribunal was a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

He said the practice of democracy in Nigeria has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on the courts to hear their case.

Osinbajo congratulated President Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the affirmation of the electoral victory.

He said, “Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

“This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”

Osinbajo stressed that President Tinubu and his administration now needed Nigerians to come together and work as one to achieve a common goal.

He added: “Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realisation of the incredible potential of our nation.”