Presidential Tribunal Affirms Tinubu As President

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu has been declared as the rightful winner of the electoral process.

Naija News understands that the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday gave the verdict.

Tribunal, while ruling on whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right to return Tinubu as the duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar did not successfully prove his petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office.

The petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was also struck out by the tribunal.

Justice Haruna Tsammani while giving his verdict on Wednesday said, “This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”