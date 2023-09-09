Wike Speaks On Petitioning EFCC To Probe Former FCT Minister, Bello

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has distanced himself from reports alleging he petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his predecessor, Muhammed Bello for allegedly embezzling funds allocated to the FCT.

This comes after some online platforms alleged that Wike petitioned EFCC to investigate Bello for inflating contracts, approving green areas for residential buildings, and converting residential houses for commercial use.

However, Director of Press at the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, denied the allegations in a telephone conversation with the whistler on Saturday.

He described the publications as the handiwork of mischief makers plotting to malign the image of the new FCT minister.

“Its fake news, we are working on releasing a statement to officially deny the claims,” he said

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was inaugurated as minister of the FCT by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 21st of August, 2023.

In his inaugural address, Wike had declared that the FCTA under his watch will demolish illegal structures in the nation’s capital, Abuja, adding that he was not afraid to step on toes.