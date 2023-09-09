President Tinubu Reacts As African Union Joins G20

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 group.

Naija News earlier reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the AU was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries.

The Indian Prime Minister made this known in his opening remarks at the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.

Modi invited the AU Chairperson and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

Reacting to the development in a post via its official X handle on Saturday, Tinubu said the inclusion of AU as a permanent member of the G20 is a pivotal moment for unity and progress.

The president Nigeria is eager to collaborate with India and the rest of the world for the enhancement of the Global South.

He wrote: “Prime Minister @narendramodi, the inclusion of @_AfricanUnion as a permanent G20 member is a pivotal moment for unity and progress.

“Nigeria is eager to collaborate with India and the rest of the world for the enhancement of the Global South.”