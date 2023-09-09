Tinubu Joins World Leaders At G20 Summit In India (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, joined world leaders at the G20 Summit held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi, India.

The Nigerian leader will address Global Unity in the ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’ Session at the Summit at 3: 00 p.m. Indian time and 10:30 a.m. Nigerian time.

Recall that Tinubu on Friday received Foreign Policy and Economic Intelligence briefings ahead of the commencement of the G-20 Summit today.

According to a statement by the President’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu received briefings from the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade & Investment.

Below are photos from the summit.