Peter Obi, Atiku Get Copy Of Presidential Tribunal Judgement, Approach Supreme Court

The legal team of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Friday confirmed that it had received the Certified True Copies of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The same was for the legal team of the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the presidential tribunal on Wednesday had ruled out the petition filed by Atiku and Obi against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku and Obi in their reaction to the court ruling vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

According to Punch, the lead counsel to Obi, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) confirmed on the telephone that he had received a copy of the judgment.

He said, “I have a copy of the judgment; they are scanning it at the moment.”

Also, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), confirmed the development to the platform.

He said while responding to a text message sent to him, “Yes; we have just received it.”

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, had in a statement issued earlier on Friday slammed the PEPC for allegedly failing to release the certified copies of the judgment to the former vice president’s legal team.

Shaibu had claimed, “By not making available to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Certified True Copies of the judgment of Wednesday for its filings at the Supreme Court, the Presidential Election Petition Court is undermining Atiku’s and Nigerians’ quest for justice.”

A copy of the judgment went viral on social media on Friday.

The 798-page document was signed by the Secretary of the PEPC and dated September 8, 2023.