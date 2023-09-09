G20 Is Incomplete Without Nigeria – Tinubu Tells World Leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this on Saturday while addressing World leaders during Day One of the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu asserted that collaboration and cooperation among countries and regions will make achieving peace and prosperity for nations and acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

Tinubu pointed out that the role to be played by the League of 20 strongest economies in forging a new and rules-based world order cannot be over-emphasized.

He said: “Most of today’s pressing issues are international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for our world.

“This is why the role and contributions of the G-20 in shaping a new world order that is fair and rules-based can not be over-emphasized. A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.

“I hasten to add that such rules and global governance structures of our collective dreams must be collectively designed, collectively owned, and collectively managed. This is consistent with the true spirit of One Family, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is poised, able and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete.”

Tinubu congratulated India for hosting the historic summit and for successfully landing on the moon under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Nigerian leader described the achievement as an inspiration to all developing countries of the Global South.

On the issue of African Union (AU) inclusion in the G-20, Tinubu said the decision opens opportunities for future membership of the group in a manner that reflects the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity as One Family.