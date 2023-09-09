Rivers Police Vow To Clamp Down Killers Of Beheaded DPO

The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to clamp down on the killers of one of its Divisional Police Officers, Bako Angbanshin, Naija News reports.

Angbanshin was brutally murdered in the Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, on Friday night, by suspected cultists.

The state Commissioner for Police in the state, Emeka Nwonyi, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed how Angbanshin was killed when he led a team of operatives to raid some criminal hideouts in the area.

Nwonyi narrated that while returning, gunmen suspected to be cultists ambushed them, and Angbanshin’s men retreated after running out of ammunition.

He explained that the late DPO sustained fatal injuries and was captured by the gunmen who took him away to murder him.

Meanwhile, The Punch reported on Friday that a viral video surfaced showing Angbanshin’s head, hand and private part separated with several deep machete cuts.

In the video, gunmen were reported to be chanting victory songs while one of the cultists, beamed torchlight on his face and said in Pidgin English, “DPO, finally na you be dis. Now, how far? “You (referring to Angnanshin) dey challenge Iceland. Who are those men? Iceland, are they dangerous?”

A source who witnessed the incident told the platform that the cultists were armed with about four sophisticated weapons and opened fire on sighting the operatives.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity noted that “There was a shootout for several minutes between the DPO-led men and 2Baba-led Iceland until the operatives ran out of bullets and ammunition.”

The source said while the other officers retreated, Angbanshin stood his ground. When he attempted to flee, he had a muscle cramp, and the cultists caught him alive and took him away.

However, in their reaction, the Rivers police ‘‘In an unfortunate incident on the evening of September 8, 2023, the DPO of Ahoda Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal black spots in the region. The operation led to the pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat.

“Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

”The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco.

“However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of SP Bako Angbashim and all those affected by this distressing incident.”