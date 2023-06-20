Rivers CP Clears Air On Disbanded SARS

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police(CP), Emeka Nwonyi, has dismissed reports that the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) is still operating in the state.

According to him, the Monitoring Unit attached to the Commissioner of Police, and X-Squad have been ordered to investigate and monitor the activities of policemen in the state.

Naija News recalls that the Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara had last week claimed that some police officers in the state were still operating under the guise of SARS to harass innocent citizens.

Reacting to the governor’s assertion, the Rivers police boss on Tuesday told pressmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, that SARS does not exist again, and that it only exists in the minds and imaginations of people.

The CP pointed out that the public to discountenance such social media reports while urging the public to report the activities of erring officers.

Nwonyi stated, “I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the public that the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to social media reports of the operation of a Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.

“It does not exist. It only exists in the minds and imaginations of those who think they can achieve any purpose by virtue of blackmail.

“Since the Inspector General of Police announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, the team was disbanded.

“In line with the directives, the units were redeployed to other police formations. There is currently no team by the name, Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Rivers State. And there will never be.”

Nwonyi, however, warned those behind the social media post to stop their act of ‘blackmail’ perpetuated in their own interest. in their own interest.