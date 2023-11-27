Make Peace With Fubara – Ijaw Group Urges Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has been charged to make peace with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminilayi Fubara.

The Ijaw National Congress Worldwide (INC) made the plea in a statement released through its President, Benjamin Okaba, in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday.

The INC, which expressed displeasure about the political crisis in the state, particularly between Fubara and his predecessor, said it would always stand on the side of truth and good governance.

The group which commended the people of Rivers State for standing against the purported planned impeachment of Fubara, urged Wike not to disrupt the current administration in the state.

The statement read, “We urgently call on all political players in Rivers State to play their duty to their constituents and forthwith cease from any further acts capable of slurring the sanctity of the office, institution and person of the Governor of all Rivers people.

“We specifically appeal to Chief Nyesom Wike, to retrace his steps from stoking division of any sort against the government of the day under the guise of protecting his ‘structure’. The political structure to which he refers should not be rolled up with the structure of the government of Governor Fubara as one entity under anyone’s thumb.

“On our part, the Ijaw National Congress worldwide, at all levels and organs across Ijawland and the diaspora should be alive to the sacred responsibility of watching over and protecting the interests of our people anywhere and anytime.”

The group also commended President Bola Tinubu, an elder statesman, Edwin Clarke, and some other eminent Nigerians for their intervention in the crisis.

It called on the people of the state to remain vigilant, steadfast and continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and in Rivers State and the Niger Delta as a whole.