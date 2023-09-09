NNPP Crisis Deepens Further As Kwankwaso Moves To Change Logo, Constitution

The Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is set to plunge the party into deeper crisis following a move to amend the party’s constitution and logo.

Recall that another faction of the party under the leadership of Major Agbo had expelled the presidential candidate of NNPP, Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of party campaign funds.

Kwankwaso’s expulsion was announced in a statement released on Tuesday by the NNPP’s factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq.

According to Saturday PUNCH, the Kwankwaso camp has begun subtle moves to amend the logo and constitution allegedly to weaken the grip of the party’s founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

Confirming the move to amend the NNPP’s constitution, the National Auditor of NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, however, denied the move was a response to the emergence of a faction within the NNPP.

He said: “No, it has nothing to do with any faction. It was something we already discussed at the NEC. Unlike them (Agbo faction), we are serious people. But we haven’t changed the logo yet. We are planning to throw it out there for our members to compete and come up with ideas.”

Reacting, the acting National Chairman of the faction, Major Agbo, told The PUNCH that they were aware of the subtle move, which they believed was directed at removing the immunity of the founder.

He said, “Obviously, the proposed amendment to the constitution and changing of logo they are talking about was deliberate. That was because they discovered suddenly that the man they are after (the founder) has immunity by the provision of that constitution. That’s why they are in a hurry to amend it.”