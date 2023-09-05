Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 5th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 5th September 2023.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the much-anticipated verdict is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

Speaking further, Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bangari stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

The Presidency on Monday said President Bola Tinubu is not worried about the ruling of the presidential tribunal, ahead of the judgment to be delivered on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed during an interview on Channels TV on Monday.

He said, “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

According to Ngelale, the President has no need to threaten judicial officers, adding that the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decisions based on the merits of the case before it.

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday shunned the meeting fixed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

The Federal Government had fixed the meeting to avert the two-day warning strike which was earlier declared by the organised labour.

Naija News learnt that only the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo showed up for the meeting slated for 3 p.m. but started at exactly 5:32 p.m.

The meeting which has proceeded into a closed-door session, saw Lalong ask newsmen to excuse the stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues.

The NLC had on Friday declared that the workers across the country should embark on a two-day warning strike starting from Tuesday, September 5, over the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians nationwide.

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent a second list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The house announced the receipt of the list of nominees during the plenary on Monday.

Recall that the state assembly had earlier disqualified seventeen out of the thirty-nine commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Twenty-two of the Commissioner Nominees were, however, confirmed by the lawmakers last Wednesday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Ministers of Defence and the country’s service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, his Navy counterpart, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also at the meeting was the Minister of Defense, Abubakar Badaru; the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The President held the meeting on the security situation in the country before leading a high-powered delegation later in the day to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has revealed that it uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

In a statement on Monday, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, stated that intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

He said the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, embarked on the inaugural ride on the Blue Rail Line, which is expected to commence operations immediately.

The governor led officials of the state government and other stakeholders as the first passengers on the train, which departed from Marina at 9:00 a.m. towards National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2.

In a chat with reporters, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said riders can use the cowry card to access the train after the price list for the Blue Rail line was released.

She stated that the Blue rail line will begin with the first phase spanning from Marina to Mile 2, boasting five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Akinajo added that LAMATA is promising a journey of just 15 minutes between Marina and Mile 2, a route that typically takes over an hour, adding that the transport authority is promising 12 trips per day but is expected to expand to 76 daily trips, running from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Monday directed its members of staff to stay at home on Wednesday, which is the date scheduled for judgment in the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In the memo dated, 4th September, signed by Oluwaleye Oluwasegun David, Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Abuja, the staff members were told that only those with tags would be allowed entry into the court premises.

The memo reads in part, ”I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the Headquarters and Abuja Division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023.

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said the Muhammadu Buhari government was full of sycophants and inexperienced officials.

In a video message to Nigerians released over the weekend, Sanusi said the sycophants exploited the system, adding that a certain official owned a jet under the past administration.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) claimed that the Buhari-led administration treated the economy without recourse to experts’ advice.

Sanusi said the borrowing had crippled Nigeria’s economy, urging the citizens to be patient with the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

He, however, said this is not the right time for him to speak on the difficulties Nigerians are experiencing after some people wrote to him that he should speak on the current situation in the country.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that under the renewed hope agenda, all road contractors working with the federal government must sign an indemnity of 30 years for the road contracts.

Naija News reports that the minister made the disclosure on Monday at a media briefing at the Ministry’s Mabushi Headquarters.

According to him, the move by the President Bola Tinubu-led government was a step to demand value for money from contractors and ensure their commitment to work.

The minister said even though concrete technology is a better option than asphalt technology; contractors would be forced to do concrete roads even though the federal government’s priority is to build good and durable roads.

He maintained that while concrete technology can last for 50 years, that of asphalt can last 30 years.

He also said that contractors must clear the sides of the road they construct to promote visibility on both sides of the highway.

