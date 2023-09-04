Presidential Tribunal Confirms Date To Deliver Final Judgement, Allows Live Broadcast

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the much-anticipated verdict is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

Speaking further, Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bangari stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He added that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Recall that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that after adopting the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit, the five-man tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani reserved judgment and said a date to deliver the verdict would be communicated to concerned parties and their lawyers.

Naija News, however, reports that the Tribunal must deliver judgment on the petition on or before September 17, as the constitution gives a provision of a maximum of 180 days for the panel to conclude its job.