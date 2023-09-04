Road Contractors To Sign 30 Years Indemnity – Work Minister, Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that under the renewed hope agenda, all road contractors working with the federal government must sign an indemnity of 30 years for the road contracts.

Naija News reports that the minister made the disclosure on Monday at the ongoing media briefing at the Mabushi Headquarters.

According to him, the move by the President Bola Tinubu-led government was a step to demand value for money from contractors and ensure their commitment to work.

The minister said even though concrete technology is a better option than asphalt technology; contractors would be forced to do concrete roads even though the federal government’s priority is to build good and durable roads.

He maintained that while concrete technology can last for 50 years, that of asphalt can last 30 years.

He also said that contractors must clear the sides of the road they construct to promote visibility on both sides of the highway.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has asked the Minister of Works to urgently tackle the deplorable conditions of federal roads in the state.

The governor expressed displeasure at the condition of federal roads in the state while saying urgent attention is needed to alleviate the sufferings of residents.

Abiodun made this observation when Umahi paid a working visit to the state to inspect the Federal Government’s road infrastructure to improve their conditions for a new lease of life and socioeconomic development.

The governor told the minister that the challenges and the residents’ frustration over the deplorable conditions of federal roads across the state, Naija News learned.

He said the Federal Government had recently denied the state access to fix some of the roads despite the adverse effects of the inadequate road infrastructure on the socioeconomic well-being of the residents.