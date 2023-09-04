Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Expectation Ahead Of Tribunal Ruling

The Presidency on Monday said President Bola Tinubu is not worried about the ruling of the presidential tribunal, ahead of the judgment to be delivered on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed during an interview on Channels TV on Monday.

He said, “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

According to Ngelale, the President has no need to threaten judicial officers, adding that the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decisions based on the merits of the case before it.

Ngelale said, “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, and he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors.”

The presidential tribunal is expected to rule on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.