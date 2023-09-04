Tinubu Meets Defence Ministers, Security Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Ministers of Defence and the country’s service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, his Navy counterpart, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also at the meeting was the Minister of Defense, Abubakar Badaru; the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The President is expected to be briefed about the security situation in the country by the service chiefs before leading a high-powered delegation later in the day to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India.

The meeting, the first after President Tinubu decorated the Chief of Defense Staff and the service chiefs, which was held behind closed doors, lasted less than an hour.

However, the details of the meeting were not available to journalists as of the time of filing this report.

Recall that Badaru and Matawalle had promised “remarkable” changes in Nigeria’s security architecture within one year.

Badaru had assured Nigerians that for the sake of the country, he and the minister of state could not afford to betray the trust given to them by the President.