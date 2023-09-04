Sanwo-Olu Sends Second List Of Commissioner-Nominees To Lagos Assembly

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent a second list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The house announced the receipt of the list of nominees during the plenary on Monday.

Recall that the state assembly had earlier disqualified seventeen out of the thirty-nine commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Twenty-two of the Commissioner Nominees were, however, confirmed by the lawmakers last Wednesday.

The Chief Whip of the Assembly who also served as the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mojeed Fatai Adebola while stating why the nominees were rejected said the rejection of the nominees was a result of the unanimous decision by all members of the state assembly and not his personal decision.

The statement reads, “Governor’s Nominees for Commissioners: Speaker Obasa calls on the committee that handled the previous nominees to take charge on the new list sent by the Governor, @jidesanwoolu, and report back to the House by Thursday 7/09/2023.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise.”