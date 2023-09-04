NLC Shuns FG’s Meeting Ahead Of Tuesday Strike

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday shunned the meeting fixed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

The Federal Government had fixed the meeting to avert the two-day warning strike which was earlier declared by the organised labour.

Naija News learnt that only the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo showed up for the meeting slated for 3 p.m. but started at exactly 5:32 p.m.

The meeting which has proceeded into a closed-door session, saw Lalong ask newsmen to excuse the stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues.

The NLC had on Friday declared that the workers across the country should embark on a two-day warning strike starting from Tuesday, September 5, over the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians nationwide.

Lalong during a press conference earlier today had noted that he has yet to meet with the labour leaders before because he was yet to get an adequate brief from the relevant departments.

The minister in his speech appealed to the leadership of both the TUC and the NLC to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days.