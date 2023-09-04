Sanwo-Olu Takes Inuagural Ride On Lagos Blue Rail Line [Photos]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, embarked on the inaugural ride on the Blue Rail Line, which is expected to commence operations immediately.

The governor led officials of the state government and other stakeholders as the first passengers on the train, which departed from Marina at 9:00 a.m. towards National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2.

In a chat with reporters, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said riders can use the cowry card to access the train after the price list for the Blue Rail line was released.

She stated that the Blue rail line will begin with the first phase spanning from Marina to Mile 2, boasting five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Akinajo added that LAMATA is promising a journey of just 15 minutes between Marina and Mile 2, a route that typically takes over an hour, adding that the transport authority is promising 12 trips per day but is expected to expand to 76 daily trips, running from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

She said the train fare was initially fixed at N750 from Marina to Mile 2, N500 from Marina to National Theatre and N400 to Iganmu-Orile. But with the palliative, passengers would pay N375 from Mile 2 to Marina.

Akinajo stated that passengers and commuters have been warned to avoid crossing the track of the Blue Rail line to avoid instant electrocution, adding that the government has provided overhead bridges for those who want to cross from one side to the other.

Recall that the rail service is being managed by LAMATA and was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022.

However, commercial operation of the rail service could not commence in the first quarter of 2023 as scheduled because of the delay in the completion of the electricity infrastructure expected to power it.

See some of the pictures below.