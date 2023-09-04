Appeal Court Gives Fresh Directive To Workers As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Final Judgement

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Monday directed its members of staff to stay at home on Wednesday, which is the date scheduled for judgment in the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In the memo dated, 4th September, signed by Oluwaleye Oluwasegun David, Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Abuja, the staff members were told that only those with tags would be allowed entry into the court premises.

The memo reads”I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the Headaquarters and

Abuja Division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of Septermber, 2023.

“This is to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the

Presidential Election Tribunal Petition at Abuja Division of the Court.

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man

the entrance of the Court and also in all strategic areas of the Court Complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the Management will be allow into

the Court premises. Please be informed as instructed.”

Recall that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu had urged the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja to dismiss their petitions.