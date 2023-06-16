Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 16th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 16th June 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post on Twitter by Tinubu’s Social Media aide, Dada Olusegun.

The National Economic Council is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

The National Economic Council was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the CBN and other co-opted Government officials.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NEC, President Tinubu noted that the task of reviving the economy before the new administration is daunting but noted that there would be no excuses not to deliver, since they all begged and even danced before Nigerians to give them the job.

Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday through the Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The statement stated that Mr. Dele Alake was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Other appointees included Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 22.41 percent in May 2023, up from 22.22 percent in the previous month.

The NBS made the country’s May inflation known in the latest CPI report released on Thursday in Abua.

Naija News reports that the CPI measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services (inflation) in the country.

The Labour Party (LP) has announced the suspension of its National Legal adviser, Samuel Akingbade, along with twelve other officials, over an attempt to factionalise the party in support of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction.

Naija News gathered that other suspended party officials include the Osun State Women leader, Susan Ojo, and 11 Local Government Chairmen across the state.

They were said to be involved in gross misconduct with a vow to create animosity within the party in the state.

This was made known to journalists on Thursday by the Osun state Chairman, Bello Adebayo.

He stated that the suspended officials were trying to factionalize the party in the South-West state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly considering a further extension of the validity of old Naira notes.

Recall that the country’s currency, N1000, N500 and N200 notes, were redesigned last year by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of the bank’s suspended Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that the apex bank also set a deadline for the validity of the old Naira notes, respectively.

However, ruling in a suit filed by some aggrieved governors, the Supreme Court shifted the deadline to December 2023.

A few days ago, however, Emefiele was suspended as CBN governor, weeks after Tinubu succeeded Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s new President.

Subsequently, an Advisory Report released by President Tinubu’s Policy Advisory Council chaired by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, a December 2024 deadline is said to be considered for the old naira notes.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, presided over the maiden meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Naija News reports that the meeting took place after President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the NEC at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

Earlier, the President had promised Nigerians that there will be no excuse for the failure of his administration.

President Tinubu also charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu heeded a court summon on Thursday, producing a document detailing President Bola Tinubu’s age before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

The document, named Form EC9, is an affidavit of personal particulars that President Tinubu used to qualify to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting the presidential election outcome, had called on the court to summon the INEC boss.

Abubakar requested the document containing Tinubu’s bio-data among other exhibits.

The petitioners argue that President Tinubu’s alleged degree certificate from the Chicago State University belonged to a woman named Bola Tinubu.

They also claimed Tinubu did not disclose his acquisition of Guinean citizenship in addition to his Nigerian nationality.

They have requested Tinubu to produce both his Nigerian and Guinean passports.

In response to the petitioner’s application, a subpoena was issued for the INEC Chairman to produce 11 sets of exhibits.

At the latest court hearing, Prof. Yakubu, while not present in person, dispatched a senior official to submit four of the requested exhibits.

His representative, Mrs Moronkeji Tairu, also presented several election-related forms and reports as well as the certified true copy of Form EC9, which was admitted as Exhibit PAJ 40.

However, President Tinubu’s legal team, as well as the All Progressives Congress, opposed the admissibility of all documents.

The House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously rejected a motion seeking to ban young Nigerians from leaving the country.

Naija News learnt that the motion was raised by Rep. Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), who was based in the United Kingdom before becoming a lawmaker in Nigeria during plenary.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said the emigration of young Nigerians abroad, known as ‘Japa’ syndrome, should be declared a national emergency.

According to Agbese, statistics from the Nigerian Economic Summit showed that a growing number of young Nigerians leaving the country and securing permanent residence in the UK, the USA, and Canada portends a grave danger for the country from Economic to intellectual and Social aspects.

He said the recent reports by African Polling Institute indicated that 69 per cent of young people would opt to relocate if given the chance.

Agbese said there was a 40 per cent increase in the number of young Nigerians leaving the nation compared to the number captured in 2019, as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) reported.

He also said that the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs revealed that international emigration from Nigeria in 2020 totalled 1.7 million, which was a substantial increase from 990,000 in 2010.

When the Speaker of the House, Reps Tajudeen Abbas, subjected the motion to a vote, it was unanimously rejected by the lawmakers.

More details emerged on Thursday afternoon after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the appointment of Abdulkarim Chukkol as the commission’s new Acting Chairman.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He was asked to hand over documents about the office, while Chukkol was asked to take the acting position pending investigations on Bawa.

Confirming Chukkol’s appointment in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, noted that until his new role, the new acting chairman was the Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency.

Chukkol is reported to be an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Center of Security Studies, Germany, and a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.

Uwujaren made the revelation in a statement on Thursday, noting that, until his new role, he was the Director of Operations of the commission.

The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has told Nigerians to expect good governance and a rejigging of the APC from President Bola Tinubu.

The elder statesman made the declaration on Thursday while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In his words, “People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC, and the re-establishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria.”

Asked by the newsmen to assess the performance of the Tinubu government in office within the few days of assuming power, Akande gave a thumbs up, saying the people are happy and that’s why he can visit the President during the day time.

He said: “Oh! I merely watch the perception of the country, very excellent. People are happy with him. And that is why I boldly come during day time (smile).”

On his advice to the President, the APC chieftain submitted that it is not yet time for advice.

“It’s not yet time for advice. We are watching him do good. Nigerians are happy. By the time we hear any complaint, the time will be ripe enough for giving president advice,” Chief Akande said.

On what transpired between him and the president, Akande said he came to say hello and during the visit, he noticed that the President’s schedule can be quite busy.

According to him, they joked, chatted, and prayed for Nigeria.

